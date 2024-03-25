Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At PLB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:PLB)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, PLB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:PLB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PLB Engineering Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM6.1m ÷ (RM426m - RM215m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, PLB Engineering Berhad has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how PLB Engineering Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of PLB Engineering Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is PLB Engineering Berhad's ROCE Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 214%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 24% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that PLB Engineering Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On PLB Engineering Berhad's ROCE

In the end, PLB Engineering Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 10% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

