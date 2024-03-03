Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Solution Group Berhad (KLSE:SOLUTN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Solution Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = RM5.0m ÷ (RM117m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Solution Group Berhad has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Solution Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Solution Group Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Solution Group Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.6% on its capital. In addition to that, Solution Group Berhad is employing 98% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 23% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Solution Group Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Solution Group Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 144% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Solution Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

