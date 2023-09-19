Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Ossia International (SGX:O08)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Ossia International (SGX:O08) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Ossia International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = S$3.7m ÷ (S$61m - S$5.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Ossia International has an ROCE of 6.6%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.6% generated by the Retail Distributors industry, it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Ossia International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Ossia International's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 36%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Ossia International's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Ossia International can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

