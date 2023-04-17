Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At NZME (NZSE:NZM)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at NZME (NZSE:NZM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NZME is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = NZ$32m ÷ (NZ$306m - NZ$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, NZME has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Media industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for NZME

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NZME compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NZME.

What Can We Tell From NZME's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at NZME. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 30% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning NZ$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, NZME appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 40% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

Our Take On NZME's ROCE

From what we've seen above, NZME has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 62% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

If you'd like to know about the risks facing NZME, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While NZME may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here