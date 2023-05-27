Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kumpulan Fima Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = RM128m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Kumpulan Fima Berhad has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Industrials industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Kumpulan Fima Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.7%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 39%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kumpulan Fima Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Kumpulan Fima Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

