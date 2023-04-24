Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Tiong Woon Corporation Holding (SGX:BQM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Tiong Woon Corporation Holding (SGX:BQM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tiong Woon Corporation Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = S$18m ÷ (S$475m - S$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Tiong Woon Corporation Holding has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Tiong Woon Corporation Holding

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tiong Woon Corporation Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tiong Woon Corporation Holding, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 4.3% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Tiong Woon Corporation Holding's ROCE

To sum it up, Tiong Woon Corporation Holding is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 60% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Tiong Woon Corporation Holding that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here