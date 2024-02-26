Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Ossia International (SGX:O08)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Ossia International (SGX:O08) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ossia International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = S$3.6m ÷ (S$57m - S$7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Ossia International has an ROCE of 7.2%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Retail Distributors industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ossia International's past further, check out this free graph covering Ossia International's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ossia International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Ossia International's ROCE

To sum it up, Ossia International has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 85% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

