Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At GUH Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GUH)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GUH Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GUH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GUH Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0068 = RM3.6m ÷ (RM611m - RM84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, GUH Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating GUH Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 117% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From GUH Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that GUH Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing GUH Holdings Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

