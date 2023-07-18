Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Allgäuer Brauhaus (MUN:ALB)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Allgäuer Brauhaus (MUN:ALB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allgäuer Brauhaus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €752k ÷ (€35m - €23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Allgäuer Brauhaus has an ROCE of 6.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Allgäuer Brauhaus' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Allgäuer Brauhaus, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 54%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 66% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Allgäuer Brauhaus' ROCE

To sum it up, Allgäuer Brauhaus has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 94% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Allgäuer Brauhaus, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

While Allgäuer Brauhaus may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

