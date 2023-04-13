Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €24m ÷ (€292m - €15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft Tell Us?

SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 479% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Considering the stock has delivered 14% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft you'll probably want to know about.

While SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity.

