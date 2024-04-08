Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At clearvise (ETR:ABO)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, clearvise (ETR:ABO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for clearvise, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = €18m ÷ (€339m - €7.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, clearvise has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.3% average generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

In the above chart we have measured clearvise's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for clearvise .

So How Is clearvise's ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 5.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 42% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On clearvise's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what clearvise has. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with clearvise (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

