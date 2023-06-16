Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Compagnie Financière Richemont (VTX:CFR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Compagnie Financière Richemont, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €5.1b ÷ (€41b - €12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Compagnie Financière Richemont has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Luxury industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Compagnie Financière Richemont's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Compagnie Financière Richemont here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Compagnie Financière Richemont is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 49%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Compagnie Financière Richemont's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Compagnie Financière Richemont is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 91% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Compagnie Financière Richemont you'll probably want to know about.

