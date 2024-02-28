Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CAM Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = RM23m ÷ (RM194m - RM36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, CAM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how CAM Resources Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of CAM Resources Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 138% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, CAM Resources Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 81% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for CAM Resources Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

