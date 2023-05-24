Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MVV Energie is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €724m ÷ (€11b - €5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, MVV Energie has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.6% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how MVV Energie has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from MVV Energie. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 58%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at MVV Energie thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 50% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On MVV Energie's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that MVV Energie is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 47% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with MVV Energie (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

