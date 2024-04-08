Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 (AMS:PORF)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 (AMS:PORF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = €537k ÷ (€37m - €3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653.

So How Is B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653's ROCE Trending?

The fact that B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 38% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 25% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing B.V. Delftsch Aardewerkfabriek De Porceleyne Fles Anno 1653 we've found 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.