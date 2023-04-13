Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sixt's (ETR:SIX2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sixt:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €587m ÷ (€5.6b - €1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Sixt has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.5% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sixt compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sixt here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Sixt are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 27%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Sixt's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Sixt has. Since the stock has returned a solid 54% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Sixt does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

