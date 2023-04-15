Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Fashionette (ETR:FSNT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Fashionette (ETR:FSNT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Fashionette, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = €1.8m ÷ (€90m - €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Fashionette has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fashionette compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fashionette.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fashionette Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.9%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 94%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Fashionette's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fashionette is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 25% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

