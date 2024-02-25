Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, United Rentals (NYSE:URI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on United Rentals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$4.0b ÷ (US$26b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, United Rentals has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

In the above chart we have measured United Rentals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for United Rentals .

What Does the ROCE Trend For United Rentals Tell Us?

United Rentals is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 37%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On United Rentals' ROCE

To sum it up, United Rentals has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 393% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with United Rentals and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

