Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Murphy Oil's (NYSE:MUR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Murphy Oil, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$9.8b - US$847m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Murphy Oil has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Murphy Oil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Murphy Oil .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Murphy Oil's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 482% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Murphy Oil has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to continue researching Murphy Oil, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

