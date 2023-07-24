Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Mazarin (CVE:MAZ.H)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Mazarin (CVE:MAZ.H) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mazarin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = CA$296k ÷ (CA$35m - CA$6.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Mazarin has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 3.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mazarin's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mazarin has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mazarin Tell Us?

Mazarin has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Mazarin is utilizing 24% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Mazarin's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Mazarin has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 93% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Mazarin does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

