Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Century Communities is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$558m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$367m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Century Communities has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Century Communities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Century Communities' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Century Communities are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 107% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Century Communities thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Century Communities can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Century Communities can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Century Communities does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

