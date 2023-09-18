Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for R1 RCM:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$186m ÷ (US$5.1b - US$325m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, R1 RCM has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured R1 RCM's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering R1 RCM here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that R1 RCM is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 671% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, R1 RCM has decreased current liabilities to 6.4% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On R1 RCM's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that R1 RCM's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with a respectable 59% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

