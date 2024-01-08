Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Xponential Fitness is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$37m ÷ (US$551m - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Xponential Fitness has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Hospitality industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Xponential Fitness compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Xponential Fitness is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 8.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Xponential Fitness is employing 70% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On Xponential Fitness' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Xponential Fitness' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 56% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Xponential Fitness (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

