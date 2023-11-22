Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Yangarra Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$91m ÷ (CA$820m - CA$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Yangarra Resources has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Oil and Gas industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Yangarra Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yangarra Resources.

The Trend Of ROCE

Yangarra Resources is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 86%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Yangarra Resources can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 45% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Yangarra Resources does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

