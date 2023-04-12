Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At RealTech (ETR:RTC)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, RealTech (ETR:RTC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RealTech:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = €872k ÷ (€14m - €3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, RealTech has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how RealTech has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

RealTech has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 8.5% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by RealTech has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

One more thing to note, RealTech has decreased current liabilities to 28% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On RealTech's ROCE

To sum it up, RealTech is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for RealTech (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

