Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Stelco Holdings (TSE:STLC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Stelco Holdings (TSE:STLC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Stelco Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = CA$439m ÷ (CA$3.1b - CA$837m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Stelco Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 2.5% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured Stelco Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Stelco Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Stelco Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 126%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Stelco Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Stelco Holdings has. And a remarkable 119% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

