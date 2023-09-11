Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Baker Hughes, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$36b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Baker Hughes has an ROCE of 9.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Baker Hughes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Baker Hughes.

The Trend Of ROCE

Baker Hughes has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 333%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 48% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Baker Hughes' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Baker Hughes has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 37% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Baker Hughes that you might find interesting.

While Baker Hughes isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

