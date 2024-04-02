Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Premier Foods' (LON:PFD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Premier Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = UK£156m ÷ (UK£2.3b - UK£312m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Premier Foods has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Premier Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Premier Foods for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Premier Foods is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 97% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Premier Foods' ROCE

To sum it up, Premier Foods is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 346% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

