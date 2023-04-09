Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ONEOK is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.7b ÷ (US$24b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, ONEOK has an ROCE of 13%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured ONEOK's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

ONEOK is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 50%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ONEOK thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From ONEOK's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that ONEOK is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 59% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

