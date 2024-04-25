Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PTC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$488m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$950m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, PTC has an ROCE of 9.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Software industry average of 7.3%.

In the above chart we have measured PTC's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PTC for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PTC Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 141% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what PTC has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 105% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if PTC can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, PTC does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

