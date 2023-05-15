Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Joint's (NASDAQ:JYNT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Joint is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$2.0m ÷ (US$98m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Joint has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Joint compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Joint.

How Are Returns Trending?

Joint has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 481% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Joint's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Joint has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Joint can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Joint does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Joint that you might be interested in.

