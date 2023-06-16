Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Seneca Foods' (NASDAQ:SENE.A) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Seneca Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$60m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Seneca Foods has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Seneca Foods, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Seneca Foods Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.6%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Seneca Foods is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 57% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Seneca Foods we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Seneca Foods may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

