Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$91m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

So How Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 72% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 25% less capital to run its operation. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 65% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE

In the end, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 19% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling that we think you should be aware of.

