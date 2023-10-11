Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ero Copper, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$83m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Ero Copper has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Ero Copper's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ero Copper.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.9%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 349%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Ero Copper's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Ero Copper is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 91% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

