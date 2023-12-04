Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Progyny:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$52m ÷ (US$727m - US$193m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Progyny has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Progyny's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Progyny here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Progyny has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 9.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Progyny is utilizing 4,114% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Progyny has decreased current liabilities to 27% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Progyny's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Progyny has now broken into profitability. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

