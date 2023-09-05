Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for My Food Bag Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = NZ$12m ÷ (NZ$109m - NZ$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, My Food Bag Group has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

In the above chart we have measured My Food Bag Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From My Food Bag Group's ROCE Trend?

My Food Bag Group has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 44% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, My Food Bag Group is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has dived 72% over the last year, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

