Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Lotus KFM Berhad (KLSE:LOTUS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Lotus KFM Berhad (KLSE:LOTUS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lotus KFM Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM2.1m ÷ (RM99m - RM5.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Lotus KFM Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 7.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Lotus KFM Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Lotus KFM Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Lotus KFM Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making four years ago but is is now generating 2.2% on its capital. In addition to that, Lotus KFM Berhad is employing 73% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Lotus KFM Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 5.3% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Lotus KFM Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Lotus KFM Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 84% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lotus KFM Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

