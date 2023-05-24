Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At NZ Windfarms (NZSE:NWF)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in NZ Windfarms' (NZSE:NWF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NZ Windfarms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = NZ$1.1m ÷ (NZ$54m - NZ$3.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, NZ Windfarms has an ROCE of 2.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 2.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for NZ Windfarms' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of NZ Windfarms, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From NZ Windfarms' ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that NZ Windfarms has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, NZ Windfarms is using 28% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that NZ Windfarms has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And with a respectable 45% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

