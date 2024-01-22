Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Privasia Technology Berhad (KLSE:PRIVA)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Privasia Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PRIVA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Privasia Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM4.3m ÷ (RM135m - RM69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Privasia Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 21%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Privasia Technology Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Privasia Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Privasia Technology Berhad Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Privasia Technology Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. Additionally, the business is utilizing 23% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Privasia Technology Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 51% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Privasia Technology Berhad's ROCE

In the end, Privasia Technology Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with a respectable 92% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Privasia Technology Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Privasia Technology Berhad that you might be interested in.

