Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At JEP Holdings (Catalist:1J4)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, JEP Holdings (Catalist:1J4) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on JEP Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = S$10.0m ÷ (S$123m - S$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, JEP Holdings has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 7.2%.

See our latest analysis for JEP Holdings

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how JEP Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 26%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at JEP Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, JEP Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 16% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that JEP Holdings has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From JEP Holdings' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what JEP Holdings has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 31% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for JEP Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here