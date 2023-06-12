Returns On Capital At SIG Group (VTX:SIGN) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at SIG Group (VTX:SIGN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SIG Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = €249m ÷ (€7.8b - €1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, SIG Group has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured SIG Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is SIG Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of SIG Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 4.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 50% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 23% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than4.1% because total capital employed would be higher.The 4.1% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 23% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On SIG Group's ROCE

In conclusion, SIG Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 78% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

