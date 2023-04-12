Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For UPA Corporation Berhad (KLSE:UPA)

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, UPA Corporation Berhad (KLSE:UPA) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for UPA Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM14m ÷ (RM306m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, UPA Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of UPA Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of UPA Corporation Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 17% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect UPA Corporation Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On UPA Corporation Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 2.0% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

UPA Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

