Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING)

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Genting Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM3.8b ÷ (RM103b - RM9.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Genting Berhad has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.1%.

See our latest analysis for Genting Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genting Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Genting Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Genting Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 6.2% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Genting Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

Our Take On Genting Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Genting Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 38% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Genting Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here