Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA)

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Mesiniaga Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM6.4m ÷ (RM236m - RM109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Mesiniaga Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Mesiniaga Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Mesiniaga Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Mesiniaga Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Mesiniaga Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 46% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 29% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Mesiniaga Berhad (3 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

