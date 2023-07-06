Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Namoi Cotton (ASX:NAM)

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Namoi Cotton (ASX:NAM), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Namoi Cotton is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = AU$5.7m ÷ (AU$203m - AU$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Namoi Cotton has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Namoi Cotton compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Namoi Cotton's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Namoi Cotton. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.2% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Namoi Cotton becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a related note, Namoi Cotton has decreased its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Namoi Cotton is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Namoi Cotton that you might find interesting.

