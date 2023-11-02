Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Hotel Grand Central (SGX:H18)

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Hotel Grand Central (SGX:H18), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hotel Grand Central:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = S$30m ÷ (S$1.5b - S$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hotel Grand Central has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hotel Grand Central's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hotel Grand Central has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Hotel Grand Central's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Hotel Grand Central, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 2.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Hotel Grand Central becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Hotel Grand Central's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 31% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Hotel Grand Central does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

