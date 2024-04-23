Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hooker Furnishings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$12m ÷ (US$344m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Hooker Furnishings has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Hooker Furnishings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Hooker Furnishings .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hooker Furnishings Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Hooker Furnishings, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 17% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Hooker Furnishings becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Hooker Furnishings' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Hooker Furnishings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Like most companies, Hooker Furnishings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

