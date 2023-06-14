Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM)

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NTPM Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM16m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM496m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, NTPM Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Household Products industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NTPM Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of NTPM Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect NTPM Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, NTPM Holdings Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 47% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.7%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

What We Can Learn From NTPM Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with NTPM Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

