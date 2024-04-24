Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK)

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Taliworks Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM90m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Taliworks Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Taliworks Corporation Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Taliworks Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Taliworks Corporation Berhad .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Taliworks Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

The trend of returns that Taliworks Corporation Berhad is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 5.7% we see today. In addition to that, Taliworks Corporation Berhad is now employing 25% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Key Takeaway

To see Taliworks Corporation Berhad reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 14% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Story continues

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Taliworks Corporation Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.