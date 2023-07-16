Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Boilermech Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = RM21m ÷ (RM391m - RM135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Boilermech Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Boilermech Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Boilermech Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Boilermech Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 8.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Boilermech Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 20% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Boilermech Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

